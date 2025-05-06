Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Steady SIP inflows, SIF foray buoy positive outlook for mutual funds

Steady SIP inflows, SIF foray buoy positive outlook for mutual funds

Despite market volatility and AUM decline, steady SIP inflows and earnings from SIFs support positive outlook for listed AMCs following resilient Q4 performance

SIP
Premium

SIP inflows have been the silver lining for the industry amid the equity market gloom

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While continued market volatility remains a headwind for asset management companies (AMCs), steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and the addition of a new revenue source — specialised investment funds (SIFs) — paint a positive outlook for the industry, brokerages said in their fourth-quarter (Q4) result analysis.
 
The decline in assets under management (AUM) and lower inflows into equity schemes due to the market correction weighed on performance during the last quarter of financial year 2024–25. Profits were also hit due to lower investment income.
 
HDFC AMC reported a profit of ₹638 crore, up 18 per cent compared to the
Topics : Mutual Funds SIP investment Q4 Results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon