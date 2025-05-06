Steady SIP inflows, SIF foray buoy positive outlook for mutual funds

While continued market volatility remains a headwind for asset management companies (AMCs), steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and the addition of a new revenue source — specialised investment funds (SIFs) — paint a positive outlook for the industry, brokerages said in their fourth-quarter (Q4) result analysis.

The decline in assets under management (AUM) and lower inflows into equity schemes due to the market correction weighed on performance during the last quarter of financial year 2024–25. Profits were also hit due to lower investment income.

HDFC AMC reported a profit of ₹638 crore, up 18 per cent compared to the