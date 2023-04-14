Widening spread opens window for debt MFs to raise credit risk slightly

"Spreads are normalising after shrinking to a record low a year back. There has been a gradual expansion since then. It may still go up marginally," said Joydeep Sen, an independent debt market analyst.

The yield differential (known as credit spread) has been on an upward trajectory since October 2022. The difference in yields of government bonds (g-sec) and five-year AA corporate bonds rose from 88 basis points (bps) in September 2022 to 113 bps in March 2023. During the same period, the spread between five-year AAA corporate and g-sec rose from 16 bps to 54 bps.