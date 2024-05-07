Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

14 hours a day: Global stock exchanges with trading time more than BSE, NSE

By definition, 'trading hour' is defined as the time span during which a stock exchange is open. During this period, shares and derivative contracts are bought and sold

US Markets
Web Exclusive Premium

US Markets

Puneet WadhwaMayank Patwardhan New Delhi / Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trading hours for the Indian stock exchanges seem to be fair as compared to their global peers, where trading in stocks lasts up to 14 hours in some cases.

Globally, the Berlin Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Stock Exchange have the maximum trading hours (14 hours each) with stock trading commencing at 8:00 hours and ending at 22:00 hours per their respective time zone, Bloomberg data suggests.

ALSO READ: Sebi no to market hour extension proposal due to lack of consensus: NSE

In comparison, India’s leading stock exchanges – the BSE and the National Stock Exchange
Topics : SEBI stock market trading Trading trading hours NSE Sebi norms Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Indian stocks Shanghai Composite Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon