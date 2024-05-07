14 hours a day: Global stock exchanges with trading time more than BSE, NSE

Trading hours for the Indian stock exchanges seem to be fair as compared to their global peers, where trading in stocks lasts up to 14 hours in some cases.





ALSO READ: Sebi no to market hour extension proposal due to lack of consensus: NSE Globally, the Berlin Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Stock Exchange have the maximum trading hours (14 hours each) with stock trading commencing at 8:00 hours and ending at 22:00 hours per their respective time zone, Bloomberg data suggests.

In comparison, India’s leading stock exchanges – the BSE and the National Stock Exchange