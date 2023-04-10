close

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

These 5 mid-cap stocks may rise up to 20 per cent, as technical charts reveal positive breakouts

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
Mid-cap stocks are on upward breakout

Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Shares of mid-cap companies like Abbott India, Linde India, Dalmia Bharat, Indraprastha Gas, and ABB India reached new 52-week high, claiming higher grounds with aggressive chart structures.
Indraprastha Gas, for instance, has risen close to 8 per cent this month, while Abbott India and Linde India have gained 3.50 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
All of these stocks reaching a 52-week high have established “Higher High, Higher Low” pattern, technically which is considered as a big bullish signal. Every recent decline has seen accumulation, which further encompassed the optimistic stance. 
Abbott India | Linde India | IGL | Nifty midcap100 | mid cap stocks | stocks technical analysis | technical analysis | technical charts

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Business Standard
