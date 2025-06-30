5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%

Shares of Jio Financial Services, the non-banking finance arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, have witnessed a phenomenal run on the stock exchanges in the last four months. Jio Financial Services share price from a low of ₹198.65 registered March 3, 2025, has surged to a high of ₹331.90 today, June 30, 2025 on the NSE - up over 67 per cent. Today, the stock has gained nearly 2 per cent, and is seen trading at a 6-month high. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were down 0.2 per cent each.