90% of Nifty 500 stocks trade above 200-DMA; time to be selective: Analysts

The sharp run up in the markets in the last few sessions has made analysts cautious, who now expect the markets to consolidate before resuming their journey north.

Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Nearly 90 per cent of the stocks that comprise the Nifty 500 index and 49 stocks of the 50 that comprise the Nifty 50 index are trading above their respective 200-day moving average (DMA).

The 200-DMA is seen as one of the most relevant trend indicators by investors and traders, who believe that the stocks and indices trading above this key level possess strength and are likely to rally, while the one’s trading below this key level are viewed as bearish with stock/index anticipated to see a sell-off.

The sharp run up in the markets in the last few sessions has made analysts cautious, who now expect the markets to consolidate before resuming their journey north. Investors, they suggest, should remain selective

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

