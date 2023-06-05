close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

FY24 earnings growth to be led by BFSI, oil and gas, metal, and automotive

Samie Modak Mumbai
Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata Motors have seen the highest upward revisions in 2023–24 (FY24) earnings estimates among the National Stock Exchange Nifty components.
Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, UPL (formerly United Phosphorus), and Grasim Industries have seen the maximum downward revision following disappointing 2022–23 (FY23) January–March quarter numbers.
By and large, the FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the Nifty index have seen a slight downward revision of 0.6 per cent. The Street now expects the Nifty EPS to grow 20 per cent to Rs 972 in FY24, from Rs 807 logged in FY23.
Or

Also Read

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

Bond yields fall marginally this week tracking a sharp decline in US peers

Revision of ONDC discounts lifts Zomato stock 5% at Rs 71.15 apiece

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance SBI Life Tata Motors

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Most Popular

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon