A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Tata Motors have seen the highest upward revisions in 2023–24 (FY24) earnings estimates among the National Stock Exchange Nifty components.
Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, UPL (formerly United Phosphorus), and Grasim Industries have seen the maximum downward revision following disappointing 2022–23 (FY23) January–March quarter numbers.
By and large, the FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the Nifty index have seen a slight downward revision of 0.6 per cent. The Street now expects the Nifty EPS to grow 20 per cent to Rs 972 in FY24, from Rs 807 logged in FY23.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or