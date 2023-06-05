A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

By and large, the FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the Nifty index have seen a slight downward revision of 0.6 per cent. The Street now expects the Nifty EPS to grow 20 per cent to Rs 972 in FY24, from Rs 807 logged in FY23.

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, UPL (formerly United Phosphorus), and Grasim Industries have seen the maximum downward revision following disappointing 2022–23 (FY23) January–March quarter numbers.