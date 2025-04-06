A year of narrow gains: Just 5 secure keys to trillion-plus vault in FY25

The ₹1 trillion-plus market capitalisation club saw a net increase of only five companies in 2024-25 (FY25), as a sharp market selloff in the second half of the year erased earlier gains.

At the end of FY25, 86 domestically listed firms had a market value above ₹1 trillion, up from 81 a year ago. At the halfway mark (H1FY25), the count had peaked at 106, but a steep decline in stock prices from late September to early March pared down the list.

Nearly a dozen companies joined the club during the year, including Divi’s Laboratories, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Hyundai