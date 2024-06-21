Accenture Q3 results: Demand slowdown in Indian IT bottoming, say analysts

Takeaways for Indian IT stocks and Accenture Q3 results: Demand weakness may be bottoming out for the Indian information technology (IT) companies, analysts said on Friday.

The optimism stems from Dublin-based Accenture's third quarter results for financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), which, analysts noted, showed green shoots of recovery.





ALSO READ: Accenture narrows full-year guidance; Q3 revenue declines 1% to $16.47 bn Accenture follows the September to August financial year.

According to analysts, two key takeaways from Accenture's commentary stand out for Indian IT. First, consulting to return to growth in Q4; and second, bookings-to-revenue