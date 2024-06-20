Accenture Q3 FY24 results: Revenue declines 1% to $16.47 billion

IT services and consulting major Accenture’s third quarter FY24 results continued to show that discretionary spending was still under pressure and growth was driven by managed services deals.

The company’s performance, which is generally considered to be a benchmark for the Indian IT services industry, also revised its full year revenue guidance. Accenture narrowed its revenue growth guidance for the full year to be in the range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, compared to the earlier 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were at $16.47 billion, compared with $16.56 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 1 per cent. The company follows a September-August financial year.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “We achieved strong new bookings of over $21 billion, up 22 per cent over last year, and continued to accelerate our strategy to be the reinvention partner of choice, with another 23 clients with quarterly bookings of over $100 million, bringing the total of such bookings to 92 year-to-date.”





ALSO READ: Banks could boost revenues by 6% with Generative AI: Accenture report Generative AI portfolio continued to grow for the firm. GenAI booking for the quarter touched $900 million, taking its total booking size to $2 billion. The largest in the IT services industry.

“We also achieved two significant milestones this quarter—with $2 billion in Generative AI sales year-to-date and $500 million in revenue year-to-date—which demonstrate our early lead in this critical technology. All of this while investing at scale in our business with another 35 acquisitions or $5.2 billion of capital deployed year-to-date. I want to thank the 750,000 people of Accenture around the world who work every day to deliver 360° value for our stakeholders,” said Sweet.

Consulting revenues for the quarter were $8.46 billion, a decrease of 3 per cent in US dollars and 1 per cent in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This shows that discretionary deals are still under pressure.

Managed Services revenues for the quarter were $8.01 billion, an increase of 2 per cent in US dollars and 4 per cent in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

New bookings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $21.06 billion, an increase of 22 per cent year-on-year.

In terms of vertical growth, financial services (FS) at $2.89 billion was down 8 per cent Y-o-Y, communications, media and technology was down 4 per cent at $2.76 billion. Growth was driven by health and public services, which grew by 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

Accenture’s headcount was up by 7,882, taking its total employee count to 750,200. The company also saw its attrition go up to 14 per cent from the earlier 13 per cent.