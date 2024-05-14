Adani group stocks in focus; Power, Enterprises, Total Gas rally up to 8%

Shares of Gautam Adani group companies rallied up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Adani Total Gas (8 per cent at Rs 932.20), Adani Power (up 7 per cent at Rs 635.85), Adani Energy Solutions (7 per cent at Rs 1,056.60), Adani Enterprises (5 per cent at Rs 3,040), Adani Green Energy (5 per cent at Rs 1,797.80), Ambuja Cements (5 per cent at Rs 617), Adani Wilmar (3 per cent at Rs 342.50), and ACC (4 per cent at Rs 2,468) rallied between 3 per cent and 8 per cent. In