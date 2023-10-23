close
Adani Total meets Hindenburg's predicted valuation with 85% plunge in stock

The shares of the conglomerate's city-gas distributor slid as much as 2.6 per cent to 575.7 rupees on Monday, taking losses from their January 24 closing of 3,891.75 rupees to 85 per cent

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Nine months after the US short seller Hindenburg Research flagged a 85 per cent downside in Adani shares, Adani Total Gas has become the first of the group’s seven listed companies to achieve that valuation.

The shares of the conglomerate’s city-gas distributor slid as much as 2.6 per cent to 575.7 rupees on Monday, taking losses from their January 24 closing of 3,891.75 rupees to 85 per cent. While shares and bonds of some Adani companies have since recovered, particularly after the ports-to-power group received investments from GQG Partners, Adani Total Gas remains the hardest hit. 

The latest headwind for the company is the policy announced by New Delhi’s state government seeking mandatory conversion of all commercial vehicles to EVs by 2030. Its shares have lost about 6 per cent this month.  

Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance against the conglomerate that led to a market value erosion of more than $150 billion at one point. 

The Adani Group has denied all wrongdoing. An interim report from an Indian Supreme Court-appointed panel in May said it found no evidence of stock-price manipulation.
First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

