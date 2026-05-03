Swinging back: Advance-decline ratio highest since June 2020, shows data
Broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 13.6 per cent, which was its best showing since November 2020. While, the Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 18.4 per cent, the highest since May 2014
Sundar Sethuraman
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A broad-based recovery in equities last month pushed the advance-decline ratio (ADR) — a key measure of market breadth — to 1.54 in April, the highest since June 2020. The ADR had slipped to 0.77 in March, its lowest since February 2025. An ADR below 1 indicates that declining stocks outnumber advancing ones.
Topics : Sensex Indian equities Nifty 50