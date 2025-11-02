After August gasp, market draws its deepest breath in four months

The advance/decline ratio (ADR) for October rose to its strongest level since June, showing that market gains were broad-based.

The ADR climbed to 1.08 in October — the highest reading in four months.

After sliding to a six-month low in August, the market breadth indicator has recovered steadily over the past two months as foreign outflows eased.

The ADR measures the number of advancing stocks relative to those declining over a set period; a reading above 1 signals that more stocks gained than fell.

Indian equities advanced in October, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings and optimism over a possible US–India