AIFs seek Sebi help to address inter-regulatory issues and ease norms

In a bid to attract greater investments from financial institutions, the Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) industry has urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to facilitate inter-regulatory discussions with other financial watchdogs, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) made the request during a meeting with the Sebi Chairman last week, citing the market regulator’s role as the principal overseer of the industry.

Sebi has already begun consultations with industry players and