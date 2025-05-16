Friday, May 16, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi urges Karvy investors to file claims before June 2 deadline approaches

Sebi urges Karvy investors to file claims before June 2 deadline approaches

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday asked investors of defaulted broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) to file their claims, as the deadline of June 2 is approaching.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

For assistance, investors can reach out to NSE by calling its toll-free number 1800 266 0050 (select IVR option 5) or by emailing at defaultisc@nse.co.in, it added. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday asked investors of defaulted broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) to file their claims, as the deadline of June 2 is approaching.

KSBL was declared a defaulter by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 23, 2020. Following this, investors were invited to submit claims against the defaulting broker, with the final date for submission set as June 2, 2025.

Highlighting the urgency, Sebi, in its statement, said, "As the deadline for submitting investors' claims against default broker Karvy Stock Broking Ltd is approaching shortly, investors are advised to take note of the above deadline and are urged to file their claims before the deadline, if not lodged already."  For assistance, investors can reach out to NSE by calling its toll-free number 1800 266 0050 (select IVR option 5) or by emailing at defaultisc@nse.co.in, it added.

 

In April 2023, Sebi barred KSBL and its CMD C Parthasarathy from the securities market for seven years and also imposed a penalty of Rs 21 crore on them for misappropriating clients' funds by misusing the Power of Attorney given to the broking firm.

This action emanated from a massive asset mobilisation drive by KSBL, in which it raised huge funds from financial institutions. The broking firm did so by pledging clients' securities -- secured through the Power of Attorney granted to KSBL -- with promises of paying interest.

However, instead of fulfilling these commitments, the funds were misappropriated and diverted to entities connected with KSBL, ultimately leading to defaults in settling client securities and funds, in violation of regulatory norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE

D-St takes breather amid profit booking; Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty at 25K

RITES new logo

Rites posts highest margin in 6 years in Q4FY25; stock jumps 11%

stock market BSE building

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 200 pts; Nifty ends at 25,019; SMIDs outperform

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar: 2 mainline, 6 SME issues to keep investors busy next week

investment

Banks, defence, OMCs: Which PSU stock to buy now? Analysts pick top bets

Topics : SEBI Karvy Private Wealth Management Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayIndian E-PassportPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon