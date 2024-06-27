Allied Blenders IPO closes today; GMP, share allotment, listing date

Allied Blenders & Distillers IPO closes today, June 27 Thursday. The public issue as of Wednesday was subscribed 67 per cent of the total share sale, shows NSE data.

As per data from the NSE website, Allied Blenders & Distillers IPO so far has seen low bids from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and retail investors. The QIB portion had seen bids of less than 10 per cent of the allotted quota; whereas, nearly 29 per cent of the set quota remained unsubscribed at the retail end.

Among other category of investors, Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed up to 1.33 times and shares reserved for employees received bids up to 2.18 times.

What time does the IPO market close?

Unlike, the secondary equity market, you can place order in the primary market for Allied Blenders IPO up to 5 PM today. During the offer period, stock exchanges accept IPO applications between 10 am - 5 pm.

Allied Blenders IPO share allotment date?





ALSO READ: Allied Blenders IPO opens: Is Officer's Choice whiskey maker worth bidding? Allotment for Allied Blender IPO is expected to be finalised by Friday, June 28, 2024. The company has allocated up to 50 per cent of the shares for QIBs, at least 35 per cent for retail investors and up to 15 per cent for NIIs.

How to check Allied Blenders IPO share allotment status?

You can directly, check your IPO application and share allotment status on the BSE and NSE website.

Steps to check allotment status on the BSE website:

1. Open the following link - BSE website: BSE AllotmentStatus

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue name (Allied Blenders) from the dropdown box

3. Enter the application number or PAN number

Steps to check allotment status on the NSE website:

1. Open the following link - NSE website: Invest Charter

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Sign-up and register with your PAN

3. Enter your username, password, and captcha code

When will Allied Blenders & Distillers shares be listed?

Allied Blenders & Distillers are expected to be listed on the bourses - the BSE and NSE - on July 02, 20224.

What is the current Allied Blenders IPO GMP?

According to IPO Watch, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Allied Blenders is Rs 75. With a price band of Rs 281, the estimated listing price for the IPO is around Rs 350, projecting an expected listing gain of over 24 per cent per share.

About Allied Blenders & Distillers Issue

Allied Blenders & Distillers Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a book built issue aiming to raise Rs 1,500 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.56 crore shares amounting to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale of 1.78 crore shares totaling Rs 500 crore.

The company has offered shares its equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, in the price band of Rs 275 - Rs 281 per share.

The net proceeds of the IPO will be utilised for scheduled repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings availed by Allied Blenders.

About the company

Allied Blenders and Distillers, is an Indian liquor company, offers four liquor categories - whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka. Additionally, they sell packaged drinking water under the Officer's Choice, Officer's Choice Blue, and Sterling Reserve brands.