Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Alternative investment funds tell Sebi: One exam doesn't fit all

Alternative investment funds tell Sebi: One exam doesn't fit all

Push for a category split in certification as clock ticks down

exams, examination, test
Premium

Sources suggest that while a decision on extending the deadline has not been finalised, Sebi and its education arm, NISM, are considering adjustments following productive discussions.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the May 9 deadline approaching, alternative investment funds (AIFs) are requesting relaxations to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-mandated certification for fund managers.
 
Industry sources reveal that while an extension on the compliance deadline is being sought, there are also discussions about potentially separating the certification examinations based on various AIF categories.
 
According to regulations introduced last May, at least one key member of an AIF’s investment team must pass the NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) Series-XIX-C: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification Examination. The compliance deadline for existing AIF schemes is May 9, and the exam
Topics : SEBI Alternative Investment Funds fund managers Securities and Exchange Board of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon