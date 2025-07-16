Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

AMC stocks at new highs, gain upto 74% from 2025 lows; time to book profit?

Shares of HDFC AMC, NAM-India, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla AMC were quoting at record highs levels; following a sharp rebound from the calendar year lows. Here's a likely guide on the near-term trend.

share market
premium

HDFC AMC, NAM-India, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla AMC look favourably placed on the technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of asset management companies (AMC) have witnessed a phenomenal run on the bourses from the calendar year (2025) lows, and are now seen trading at new life-time highs.  Nippon Life India AMC (NAM-India), in particular, has zoomed over 74 per cent from a low of ₹492 in the month of April, to a record high of ₹861. Shares of HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC have surged in the range of 53 - 59 per cent from their respective calendar year lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty have gained around
Topics : HDFC AMC Nippon Life Company UTI AMC Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC asset management companies Market technicals stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy stock market rally stock market bets Stock Recommendations Stock tips Stock ideas Stock Picks technical charts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon