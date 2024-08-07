Amfi reiterates demand to extend grandfathering of indexation benefits

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) reiterated its request to the government to extend the grandfathering of indexation bene­fits to debt MF schemes till July 2024. This comes after the government introd­uced the grand­fat­hering provision for property transactions before July 23. In the Budget, the government had tak­en away the indexation benefits from all asset classes, applicable retrospectively.

Institutional mechanism an MF industry initiative: Amfi

The institutional mechanism to prevent any potential market abuse is a new operational initiative of the mutual fund (MF) industry that will enhance the integrity of MFs, the Assoc­iation of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said in a statement on Wednesday. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) notified the institutional mechanism frame­work that mandates fund houses to put in place systems to identify and prevent instances like front-running and insider trading.





FirstCry IPO receives 30% subscription on 2nd day



The initial public offering of e-commerce platform FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions received 30 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 4,194 crore initial share sale got bids for 14,737,568 shares against 49,639,004 shares on offer, according to NSE data. PTI