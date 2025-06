Analysts bullish on Trent on Zudio-led growth, Nuvama increases target

Brokerages remain confident in Trent Ltd ’s long-term growth story after the company’s annual Investor Day, where it laid out a clear roadmap to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over the next 5-10 years. The company’s focused push on brand building, category expansion, and deeper market penetration—led by its flagship value retail brand Zudio—continues to find favour with analysts.