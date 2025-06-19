Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Analysts bullish on Trent on Zudio-led growth, Nuvama increases target

Trent's focused push on brand building, category expansion, and deeper market penetration-led by its flagship value retail brand Zudio-continues to find favour with analysts.

Zudio remains the primary growth engine, while the financial viability of newer formats like Samoh and Zudio Beauty is still under evaluation, analysts said. (Photo: Trent website)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Brokerages on Trent: Brokerages remain confident in Trent Ltd’s long-term growth story after the company’s annual Investor Day, where it laid out a clear roadmap to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over the next 5-10 years. The company’s focused push on brand building, category expansion, and deeper market penetration—led by its flagship value retail brand Zudio—continues to find favour with analysts.
 
Domestic brokerage Nuvama highlighted Trent’s strategic shift toward gaining city-level market share over like-for-like (LFL) growth, especially in urban micro-markets. Zudio remains the primary growth engine, while the financial viability of
