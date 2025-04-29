Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trent Q4 results: Net profit plunges 56% to ₹311 crore, income up 27%

Trent Q4 results: Net profit plunges 56% to ₹311 crore, income up 27%

Despite the dip in profit, Trent's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 27.87 per cent to ₹4,216.94 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period

The company's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share, which is 500 per cent of the face value of ₹1 per share.

Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Trent Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹311 crore, marking a 56 per cent decline from the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.
 
Despite the dip in profit, Trent's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 27.87 per cent to ₹4,216.94 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company, which runs popular retail chains like Westside, Zudio, and Star, also saw its total consolidated income—including other income—grow 27.19 per cent to ₹4,291.28 crore.
 
The company's Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share, which is 500 per cent of the face value of ₹1 per share.
 
 
The retailer now operates a portfolio of over 1,000 "large-box" fashion stores.

"Large-box" fashion stores are retail outlets that typically offer a wide range of clothing and fashion items under one roof.
 
In FY25, the retailer opened 40 Westside stores and 244 Zudio stores, while merging or closing 24 stores each from both brands as part of the consolidation drive.
 
As of 31st March, the retailer's store portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio (including 2 stores in the UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts.
 
In FY25, the retailer expanded to 64 cities and towns, including many in Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas.
 
In Q4 FY25, the Operating EBIT margin was 9.3 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent in Q4 FY24.
 
Last year, in Q4 FY24, the company had an exceptional gain of ₹543 crore due to a reassessment of lease terms under accounting standard IND AS 116. After taxes (₹137 crore), the net gain was ₹406 crore, which was recorded as an exceptional item.
 
Excluding this gain, the earnings per share (EPS) for FY24 would have been ₹28.95.
 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

