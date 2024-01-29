Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3

SBI Card share price: Shares of the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked 6.5 per cent to Rs 710.5 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

SBI Card
Web Exclusive Premium

SBI Card

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most analysts have downgraded the stock of SBI Cards and Payments (SBI Card) to either 'Reduce' or 'Neutral' as the credit card issuer posted weak results during the December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

They have also slashed their earnings estimates by as much as 20 per cent over FY24-26 amid near-term pressure points in the company's growth outlook.

"SBI Cards, yet again, reported a miss on earnings (of 10 per cent), with net profit at Rs 549 crore, and return on asset (RoA) at 4.1 per cent, due to continued deterioration in asset quality leading

Also Read

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Axis Magnus to SBI Aurum: Top premium lifestyle cards for high earners

Love shopping online, ordering in? How to save with the right credit cards

Adani stocks fire up: Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy, ATGL surge up to 7%

AU Small Finance Bank hits 9-mth low, tanks 12% on disappointing Q3 results

Mid, Smallcap indices stay afloat in a choppy January; analysts cautious

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

Stocks to watch on Jan 29: HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, Adani Power, Coal India

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks SBI Card Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon