Analysts downgrade SBI Card as poor asset quality, rising costs bite in Q3

Most analysts have downgraded the stock of SBI Cards and Payments (SBI Card) to either 'Reduce' or 'Neutral' as the credit card issuer posted weak results during the December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

They have also slashed their earnings estimates by as much as 20 per cent over FY24-26 amid near-term pressure points in the company's growth outlook.

"SBI Cards, yet again, reported a miss on earnings (of 10 per cent), with net profit at Rs 549 crore, and return on asset (RoA) at 4.1 per cent, due to continued deterioration in asset quality leading