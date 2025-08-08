Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performance

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported encouraging results for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26. The net premium income of India’s largest life insurer was ₹1.2 trillion, up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), in Q1. Renewal premium grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹59,900 crore, while first-year and single premium grew 1 per cent and 4 per cent Y-o-Y respectively to ₹7,500 crore and ₹ 51,900 crore.

The new business APE (annualised premium equivalent) rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,700 crore with individual APE growing 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,060 crore and group APE rising 16 per