Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performance

Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performance

The VNB margin improved Y-o-Y to 15.4 per cent (13.9 per cent in Q1FY25). The Solvency Ratio improved to 217 per cent in Q1FY26 from 199 per cent in Q1FY25

Life Insurance Corporation
premium

Management expects premium growth to recover in 2HFY26. VNB margin improvement will be driven by a shift in product mix to non-par, with higher contribution from high-ticket size products.

Devangshu Datta New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported encouraging results for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26. The net premium income of India’s largest life insurer was ₹1.2 trillion, up 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), in Q1. Renewal premium grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹59,900 crore, while first-year and single premium grew 1 per cent and 4 per cent Y-o-Y respectively to ₹7,500 crore and ₹ 51,900 crore.
 
The new business APE (annualised premium equivalent) rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,700 crore with individual APE growing 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,060 crore and group APE rising 16 per
