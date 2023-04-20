Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

In this section

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Natural gas faces hurdle at Rs 195; can rally up to 33% thereafter

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

Emkay Global zooms 20% on Sebi's in-principle nod to enter MF business

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Select stocks of consumer durable companies, especially, makers of summer appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), air coolers, refrigerators, fans among others have been on a swift rise recently in anticipation of strong demand for cooling products this summer.

On a year-to-date basis, Voltas, Havells India, Symphony, Blue Star and PG Electroplast have gained 6-27 per cent versus a 2 per cent and 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and BSE Consumer Durables indices.

With the mercury currently on the boil, analysts remain bullish on the sector as they see more upside in the shares over the near-term and advise investors to pick stocks selectively.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A man ties an air cooler on a bicycle at a market, on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com