Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

White goods stocks: With the mercury currently on the boil, analysts remain bullish on the sector as they see more upside over the near-term and advise investors to pick stocks selectively

Harshita Singh New Delhi
A man ties an air cooler on a bicycle at a market, on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Select stocks of consumer durable companies, especially, makers of summer appliances such as air conditioners (ACs), air coolers, refrigerators, fans among others have been on a swift rise recently in anticipation of strong demand for cooling products this summer. 
On a year-to-date basis, Voltas, Havells India, Symphony, Blue Star and PG Electroplast have gained 6-27 per cent versus a 2 per cent and 3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and BSE Consumer Durables indices. 
With the mercury currently on the boil, analysts remain bullish on the sector as they see more upside in the shares over the near-term and advise investors to pick stocks selectively. 

