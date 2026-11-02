Angel One: Breakout above 23,200 in Nifty may signal short-term trend shift

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst (equity & derivatives), Angel One

It was an encouraging week of trade for Nifty , with the index recovering nearly all the losses incurred during the preceding week. Despite a slightly lower start, prices rebounded swiftly as buyers were quick to capitalise on the relatively lower levels. The index subsequently extended its gains following a brief phase of sideways consolidation, eventually closing the week at 23053, up 2 per cent for the week.

On a weekly basis, Nifty continues to remain range-bound, extending its sideways trajectory for the fifth consecutive week. The sharp rebound witnessed this week from the 22,500–22,400 band reinforces the presence of strong demand at lower levels and highlights the significance of the rising trendline on the weekly chart, which has repeatedly acted as a sacrosanct support.

Furthermore, the considerable improvement in overall market breadth and sentiment has helped ease concerns among market participants. That said, stiff overhead resistance continues to make the path to higher levels challenging.

Going forward, unless the index delivers a convincing breakout above the 23,150–23,200 band, caution remains warranted, with a conscious effort to avoid chasing upward momentum. A decisive breakout above this resistance band would mark the formation of the first higher high–higher low structure on the daily chart, signalling a potential shift in the short-term trend.

A weekly close above this crucial zone would further confirm the breakout on the weekly timeframe.

In terms of levels, immediate support for the index is now likely to be found at the 22,950-22,900 band, followed by a stronger cushion at the 22,800 level. On the flip side, the 23,100-23,160 band is an immediate hurdle, followed by a stronger resistance at the 23,400-23,450 band.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Market participants should avoid getting carried away by the recovery witnessed across the broader markets this week, despite the stronger rebound in the frontline indices. The trend across multiple timeframes for both Smallcap and Midcap indices continues to remain aligned to the downside. Consequently, any potential breakouts in these segments should be viewed with caution, treated with a degree of scepticism, and approached with strict risk management.

Stocks to by today recommendations by Hitesh Rathi

Stock: HCL Tech View: Bullish Last close: ₹1,428 HCL Tech has signalled a potential trend reversal, indicated by a consolidation breakout on its Daily charts. A golden crossover of its 20EMA, above its 200 DSMA, indicates towards strong tailwinds of momentum in the short term. At the same time, a super pattern bullish breakout on its Point and figure chart, potentially underscore the bullish undertone. On its smaller time frame 0.5% Renko charts, the stocks has triggered a bullish swing breakout, offering a risk adjusted opportunity in a sharply trending stock. HCL Tech stock chart Hence, we recommend to buy HCL Tech around ₹1,428-1,425| Stop loss: ₹1,362 | Target: ₹1,520-1,530

Stock: Samvardhana Motherson International

View: Bullish

Last close: ₹156

Samvardhana Motherson International has a confluence of support at the ₹150-148 band, marked by the lows of a bullish anchor column on its P&F charts, and a prior price breakout on its Candlestick charts. This presence of demand in this zone, is validated by the multiple bullish formations from the same price zone, like the bullish 100% pole and weak breakout, indicating that strong demand continues to remain present at lower levels. A weak breakout on the 1% Renko charts, further validates the presence of strong demand at lower levels. Alongside this, the repeated formation of long wicks on daily candlestick charts, indicates a potential selling exhaustion.

Samvardhana Motherson International stock chart Hence, we recommend to Samvardhana Motherson International around ₹155-154 | Stop loss: ₹149 | Target: ₹165-168

Stock: Dixon Technologies

View: Bearish

Last close: ₹11,000

A bearish crossover of the 20 DEMA, over its 200 DSMA, following a bearish crossover of the 20 EMA, below its 50 EMA, has made the short-term trend convincing bearish. A follow through Double bottom sell, of an bearish anchor column, indicates a potential resumption of the bearish trend. On the Renko charts as well, a pull back to the upper channel of the Donchian channel and a follow through swing break down, provides further confirmation of the bearish trend.