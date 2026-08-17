Arbitrage fund NAVs stabilise as initial CAS-driven volatility fades

Arbitrage funds were among the mutual fund categories most affected by the new mechanism, as the change in closing-price determination created differences in the valuation of their cash and futures positions. Their NAVs rose by about 0.5 per cent on the first day — a move equivalent to roughly a month’s average return for the category.

The NAVs, however, corrected over the next three trading sessions, giving back almost the entire gain. Since then, their day-to-day movements have been relatively muted. The trend is also reflected in one-month returns, with arbitrage funds delivering an average return of 0.45 per cent as of August 14, broadly in line with the category’s usual range.

The sharp swings had made it risky for investors buying into arbitrage funds, as they could end up getting units at an inflated NAV during the period of abnormal movements. Distributors had consequently advised investors to wait for the volatility to settle or take a staggered approach.

“Arbitrage funds are now seeing their NAVs normalise as the initial impact of the closing auction session fades. The sharp daily movements were largely a valuation effect arising from changes in execution and hedging dynamics under the new mechanism, rather than a fundamental shift in the underlying arbitrage opportunity,” said Ankur Punj, MD & business head, Equirus Wealth.

“Such disruptions are uncommon in arbitrage funds and are likely to moderate as fund managers and market participants adapt to the new process,” he added.

“The recent temporary NAV disruption in arbitrage funds, triggered by the new closing auction session, has fully normalised as markets adapted to the mechanism. Such rare technical glitches do not alter the core DNA of arbitrage strategies, which structurally capture mispricings between cash and derivatives markets with minimal directional risk,” said Anup Bhaiya, founder, Money Honey Wealth Services.

Bhaiya said arbitrage funds remain an option for investors looking to deploy lump-sum money over the short to medium term, particularly as a relatively low-volatility and tax-efficient alternative to traditional fixed deposits.