ARPU gains, premiumisation to support Bharti Airtel's valuations

The stock of telecom major Bharti Airtel was up 1.6 per cent on Tuesday, taking the overall gains for the past year to 26.4 per cent. The stock was the top gainer among benchmarks in trade.

The gains are on expectations that tariff hikes, premiumisation, and peaking out of capital expenditure (capex) spend should help support valuations and sustain further gains from the current levels.

At the current price of ₹2,102, the stock is trading at 38 times its FY27 earnings per share. Tariff hikes by key players, lower capex and customer upgradation are among the major drivers for the