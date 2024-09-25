Asset quality key monitorable going ahead for Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance’s (Chola) share has yielded one of the best returns in the last month. The company has sustained assets under management (AUM) growth at 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), and 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY25. Scaling up of new businesses now contributes to 13 per cent of loans (vs 10 per cent in Q1FY24). The expense ratio has dropped to 3 per cent, down 50 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q. However, credit cost is up to 1.5 per cent (up 100 basis points Q-o-Q) and gross non-performing loans ratio is 2.6 per cent,