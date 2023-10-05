close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Back-to-back launches in balanced hybrid space as MFs explore new options

After 360 ONE, Whiteoak launches funds in the less-known category

mutual funds, MFs

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund on Thursday became the second fund to launch a scheme in the balanced hybrid category, which has a more rigid asset allocation structure compared to balanced advantage.

Balanced hybrid funds must maintain a minimum 40 per cent allocation in both equity and debt, whereas balanced advantage fund managers have the flexibility to maintain an asset mix in any proportion. However, most balanced funds maintain a minimum 65 per cent equity allocation due to tax considerations.

Balanced hybrid funds qualify for the erstwhile debt taxation, where the returns are taxed at 20 per cent with indexation benefits for a holding period of more than three years.

According to the fund house, the fund structure has been proven to deliver reasonable returns with lower intermittent volatility.

"Investors often make mistakes when they are exposed to extremes of market conditions or asset classes. They end up generating sub-optimal returns from investments due to significant intermittent volatility. One of the simple but effective strategies to adopt is the ‘balanced approach’ of having a growth asset (equity) and stability (debt) in the portfolio," said Prateek Pant, CBO, WhiteOak Capital AMC.

Last month, 360 ONE launched the first balanced hybrid fund.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

360 ONE launches first balanced hybrid scheme in mutual fund space

Current market action looks similar to October 1987 crash: Chris Wood

Domestic bond yield remains resilient, up only 4 bps amid global challenges

Markets recover as crude oil prices plunge; Sensex, Nifty gain 0.6%

Large cap laggards among Goldman Sachs' conservative bet ahead of elections

Services sector in Sept sees strongest output in 13 years; PMI rises to 61


The hybrid space has seen a surge in launches in recent months as fund houses anticipate greater traction for these products following the change in debt taxation.

Topics : Mutual Fund Indian markets Hybrid funds

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon