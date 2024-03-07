Bajaj Auto hits new high; rallies 12% in one week after robust Feb sales

Shares of Bajaj Auto rallied 3 per cent on BSE to hit a new high of Rs 8,860 in Thursday’s intra-day range-bound trade.

The sharp run-up in the stock price has led to the company crossing Rs 2.5 trillion in market cap for the first time today.

At 11:13 am; Bajaj Auto was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 8,854.75, with a market cap

In the past one week, the stock has surged 12 per cent after reporting a healthy 24 per cent growth in February overall sales at 346,662 units compared to 280,226 units in the year-ago period.