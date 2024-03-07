Sensex (    %)
                        
Bajaj Auto hits new high; rallies 12% in one week after robust Feb sales

The sharp run-up in Bajaj Auto's stock has led to the company crossing Rs 2.5 trillion in market cap for the first time today

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bajaj Auto rallied 3 per cent on BSE to hit a new high of Rs 8,860 in Thursday’s intra-day range-bound trade.

In the past one week, the stock has surged 12 per cent after reporting a healthy 24 per cent growth in February overall sales at 346,662 units compared to 280,226 units in the year-ago period. 

The sharp run-up in the stock price has led to the company crossing Rs 2.5 trillion in market cap for the first time today.

At 11:13 am; Bajaj Auto was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 8,854.75, with a market cap

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

