Bajaj Auto surges 5%, hits record high in weak market on healthy Q2 margin

Bajaj Auto said the margin in Q2 was driven by better realisation and a richer product mix, which more than covered the drag arising from investments on growing electric scooters.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:51 AM IST
Shares of Bajaj Auto hit a record high of Rs 5,393.30, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in a weak market on strong September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

