Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Finance surges 13% in 2 weeks; Here's what is fueling the rally

As per reports, the company is planning an IPO of its housing finance arm, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) at a valuation of Rs 80,000-85,000 crore.

Bajaj Finance
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 7,235 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid reports that the company was planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its housing finance subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) at a valuation of Rs 80,000-85,000 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading higher for the seventh straight day. In the past two weeks, the stock has rallied 13 per cent.

BHFL offers a full range of mortgage products such as home loans, loan against property and lease rental discounting to salaried & self-employed customers. It also offers construction

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

IDFC First Bank slips 3% after over 2% equity change hands in block deals

FTSE Russell defers India's inclusion in govt bond index due to taxation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550 pts, Nifty tests 22,300; financials lead

Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, NHPC, Dr Reddy's, Biocon, REC, GOCL Corp

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bajaj Finance Bajaj Housing Finance Limited stock market trading Market trends NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon