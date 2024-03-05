Sensex (    %)
                        
Bajaj Finance tumbles 5%, hits 10-month low; extends YTD weakness to 15%

Shares of Bajaj Finance saw a sharp downturn in the second half of the session on Tuesday, falling 4.9 per cent. The stock fell to its lowest level since May 3, 2023

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Shares of Bajaj Finance saw a sharp downturn in the second half of the session on Tuesday, falling 4.9 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 6,275 per share. With this, the stock hit a 10-month low, falling to its lowest level since May 3, 2023.

At 2:45 PM, the stock was down 3.8 per cent at Rs 6,347 apiece as against 0.15 per cent dip in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The stock was the top laggard on the index, along with its peer stock Bajaj Finserv which was also down 4 per cent. 

A combined 1.5 million

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bajaj Finance Markets Bajaj Finserv

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

