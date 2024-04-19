Bandhan Bank stock hits 4-year low; Ghosh's retirement plan weighs

Shares of Bandhan Bank hit a fresh four-year low at Rs 170.35, down nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. The stock is trading at its lowest level since April 2020. It had hit a record low of Rs 152.20 on March 25, 2020. The stock had touched an all-time high of Rs 741.80 on August 9, 2018.

In the past two weeks, the stock of private sector lender slipped 14 per cent after Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of the bank on April 5 said would retire after the