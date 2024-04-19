Business Standard
Bandhan Bank stock hits 4-year low; Ghosh's retirement plan weighs

In past two weeks, the share price of Bandhan Bank has declined 14 per cent after Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of he bank, on April 5 said would retire after the completion of his current tenure

With the IDFC buy, Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan group will gain an entry straightway into the top-10 club.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Shares of Bandhan Bank hit a fresh four-year low at Rs 170.35, down nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. The stock is trading at its lowest level since April 2020. It had hit a record low of Rs 152.20 on March 25, 2020. The stock had touched an all-time high of Rs 741.80 on August 9, 2018.

In the past two weeks, the stock of private sector lender slipped 14 per cent after Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of the bank on April 5 said would retire after the
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

