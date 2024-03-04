Sensex (    %)
                        
BHEL surges 10% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 8-year high

The stock is trading higher for a fifth straight day, ralling 16 per cent during the period, after BHEL signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Coal India (CIL)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) hit an over eight-year high of Rs 259.40 as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. The stock of the integrated power plant equipment manufacturer surpassed its previous high of Rs 243.30 touched on February 5, 2024. It is trading at its highest level since August 2015.

Till 10:07 AM, a combined 68.91 million equity shares have changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1.86 million shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.1 per cent

Bhel Markets Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

