Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Raymond Realty, which is expected to list separately on the bourses next month, is eyeing a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26).

The company’s Ebitda for FY25 stood at ₹507 crore, up 37 per cent year on year (YoY). Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond , said, “We want to grow the top line by 15 per cent and Ebitda by 20 per cent; that is the stated policy. But I don't see any reason why we can't do better.”

