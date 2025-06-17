Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Raymond Realty, which is expected to list separately on the bourses next month, is eyeing a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26).
The company’s Ebitda for FY25 stood at ₹507 crore, up 37 per cent year on year (YoY). Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, said, “We want to grow the top line by 15 per cent and Ebitda by 20 per cent; that is the stated policy. But I don't see any reason why we can't do better.”
Meanwhile, the