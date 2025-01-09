Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Borosil Renewables locks in 5% upper circuit after capacity expansion plans

Borosil Renewables locks in 5% upper circuit after capacity expansion plans

Shares of Borosil Renewables were in high demand on Thursday, after the company said that it proposes to expand its capacity of manufacturing solar glass by 50 per cent

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Borosil Renewables were in demand on Thursday, after the company said that it proposes to expand its capacity of manufacturing solar glass by 50 per cent. Borosil Renewables share price was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at 602.20 per share on the BSE in the intraday deals of Wednesday.
 
Solar glass is a critical component in the manufacturing of Photo Voltaic solar panels. The expansion plans, which had been put on hold, are now back on track, after receiving the approval from the company’s board on the basis of announcement of a “Reference Price” for imports, by the Ministry of Finance which will act against cheap and dumped imports from China and Vietnam.
 
 
With this expansion, the manufacturing capacity of the company will increase from 1000 tons per day to 1500 tons per day, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The reference price for imports from China has been set between US$ 673 and 677, translating to an INR 143 per mm/square meter at the Container Yard. This will serve as a minimum threshold for import prices. 
 
Solar glass manufacturing in India faced a crisis due to the dumping of glass by Chinese-owned companies, leading to soaring import volumes and a sharp price decline. 

Also Read

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Parmeshwar Metal share lists at 38% premium, misses IPO GMP estimates

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Manappuram Fin up 6% as RBI lifts restrictions on arm Asirvad Micro Finance

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

Reliance Industries Limited

Thumbs up for RIL: Jefferies, Bernstein's bullish bet lifts stock over 2%

Pizza Hut

Why Pizza Hut, KFC operator, Sapphire Foods, share fell 5% in trade today?

 
The introduction of the reference price is expected to help Borosil Renewables regain better margins, supporting its expansion plans, the company said. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,862.80 crore. At 10:00 AM, the stock price of the company was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 602.20 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.31 per cent to 77,906.40 level.
 
Borosil Renewables Limited, based in India, is a leading manufacturer of solar glass and other glass products. The company is renowned for its solar glass, including the world’s first fully tempered 2 mm thick solar glass, used in photovoltaic panels and greenhouses. 
 
Additionally, Borosil produces labware, scientific ware, and consumer goods under the BOROSIL brand. With a production capacity of 1,350 tons per day, it can manufacture approximately 6.5 GW annually. Its manufacturing facility is located in Bharuch, Gujarat, and the company has several subsidiaries, including Geosphere Glassworks GmbH, Laxman AG, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, and Interfloat Corporat
 

More From This Section

HSBC

HSBC downgrades Indian Markets to 'Neutral,' slashes Sensex target for 2025

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts to 77,900, Nifty tests 23,600; chemical stocks soar

IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO closes today; Subscription rises 49x, GMP zooms 71%

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee falls 1 paisa to record low of 85.92 against US dollar in early trade

Bonds

Asian bond selloff eases, stocks drop amid focus on UK gilts, US policy

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Borosil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon