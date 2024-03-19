Sensex (    %)
                             
BPCL, HPCL, IOC down for 3rd straight day; slip upto 25% from 52-week highs

In past three days, shares of OMCs have declined between 8 - 12 per cent on concerns that recent petrol and diesel price cut could hurt the companies' profit margins in the near-term.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to remain under pressure, falling another 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

In past three days, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) have delcined between 8 per cent and 11 per cent on concerns that government's decision to cut retail prices of petrol and diesel could hurt the companies' profit margins in the near-term.

On Thursday, March 14, the government reduced pump prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, after a record 22 months, in the national capital. The changes

Buzzing stocks oil marketing companies HPCL BPCL Indian Oil Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Bharat Petroleum Corporation Indian Oil Company Market trends stock market trading oil & gas Indian Oil

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

