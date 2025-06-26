Breakout stocks: KNR Cons, Apar, NH and 2 others may see up to 23% upside

Kirloskar Brothers, EID Parry, KNR Construction, Apar Industries and Narayana Hrudayalaya have witnessed a breakout on the daily chart on Thursday, June 26, 2025. All these 5 stocks are seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the respective daily charts. In technical terms, the Bollinger Bands are used to identify anticipated trading range and potential trend reversals and breakout. In general, stocks trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands are considered bullish, and vice versa. However, other key technical indicators such as the moving averages and momentum oscillators also play a crucial part.