Brokerages bullish on Bajaj Finance despite margin and regulatory risks

BAF’s Q2FY27 profit after tax (PAT) grew 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,370 crore, which was in line with consensus estimates. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between total interest earned and interest expended and reflects the trend in a lender’s main business of lending and borrowing, was up 24 per cent YoY. Non-interest income was up 11 per cent YoY in Q2.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) of ₹10,700 crore was up 21 per cent YoY. Annualised credit costs were stable QoQ at 1.56 per cent after BAF added an overlay of ₹340 crore for prudent coverage of macroeconomic risks. Excluding this provision, credit costs declined 12 per cent YoY to around 1.32 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.06 per cent (up 10 basis points QoQ), and net NPAs were at 0.42 per cent (up 3 basis points QoQ). The provision coverage ratio (PCR) on Stage 3 assets was stable sequentially at 60 per cent. Overall, Stage 2 and 3 assets increased by ₹1,600 crore in Q2FY27, including a ₹1,050 crore rise in Stage 2 gold loans. BAF does not think the transitory increase in Stage 2 gold loans will affect credit costs.

Management expects full-year credit costs to stay close to the H1FY27 range. The FY27 assets under management (AUM) growth guidance has been raised to 26-27 per cent, while long-term growth guidance is 23-25 per cent. Growth momentum is strong except in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

One overhang is the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) proposed restrictions on revolving credit. A complete ban could affect AUM, NIMs and profitability. The proposed insurance commission changes will require a new strategy to manage the impact on fee income. The medium-term fee income growth range may be 15-18 per cent.

BAF management says it is hoping the RBI will balance its framework, and it has submitted comments. It is also awaiting finalisation of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI’s) commission changes while working out strategies to protect fee income.

The FinAI team has expanded to 328 employees, with 129 AI agents and 65 agentic applications deployed. FY27 targets stand at 600 agents and 118 applications. AI bots now handle 75 per cent of do-it-yourself (DIY) customer-service volumes. Digital disbursements grew 111 per cent YoY. Early assessments of a custom business-to-business (B2B) risk model, which is being tested across 500,000 accounts, indicate a potential 15-20 per cent improvement in risk outcomes, and this model may be extended to business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

Total AUM grew to ₹5.85 trillion, with QoQ AUM growth driven by gold loans (up 14 per cent), rural sales finance (up 7 per cent), consumer sales finance (up 6 per cent), loans against securities (LAS, up 15 per cent), microfinance (MFI, up 8 per cent) and vehicle loans (up 6 per cent). MSME growth was low at 3 per cent QoQ, but management hopes for a rebound in H2FY27.

BAF acquired 4.4 million customers in Q2FY27. It targets 60-62 million new loans and 18-20 million customer additions in FY27. NIM should remain close to 9.7 per cent (FY26 levels). However, management says NIM contraction could be higher than the initial 10-15 basis point guidance due to the rising interest rate cycle.

BAF says it is closely monitoring performance and tracking where stress may emerge. The company discontinued short-tenure gold schemes in August. It claims 55 per cent of the elevated Stage 2 balance has been resolved, with no material credit cost expected.

While it is looking to increase gold loan penetration (current AUM of ₹24,000 crore is 4 per cent of AUM), it is pruning its captive vehicle loan portfolio, which should lower credit costs. BAF has a gold loan network of 2,022 branches and targets 2,800 standalone gold loan branches by FY27-end.

BAF is enjoying strong loan growth, and operating efficiencies will help offset margin pressures. Improving asset quality and the associated decline in credit costs may lead to faster growth in profitability. The growth guidance and good Q2 performance may lead to higher earnings estimates. PAT could grow at nearly 30 per cent annually until FY28, with return on equity (RoE) guidance of 19-21 per cent in FY28.

The macroeconomic environment and regulatory changes could be a dampener. There may be asset quality pressures, given the erratic monsoon and high energy prices. There will be a negative impact on AUM growth and more pressure on NIMs if the RBI’s proposals on revolving credit are implemented as they stand. There would also be lower fee income given the proposed IRDAI regulations on insurance commissions. These would have a negative impact across the sector. But BAF is better placed than most to weather the situation.