Market intermediary stocks have little upside after recent rally: Analysts

Swift gains on Dalal Street this year have also led to a sharp surge in shares of equity market intermediaries like depositories, exchanges, and registrar and transfer Agents (RTAs).

The stock prices of BSE, CDSL, CAMS, and KFin Technologies are up 24-283 per cent so far in 2023 when compared to a 9 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty index as a strong market rally led to higher investor participation.

With the market buoyancy expected to keep up the pace, the long-term view for these stocks remains robust, however, there is likely not much upside in the medium-term after the recent gains, analysts said.