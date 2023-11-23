Sensex (0.02%)
Market intermediary stocks have little upside after recent rally: Analysts

BSE, CAMS, CDSL, KFin Tech: With market buoyancy to keep up the pace, the long-term view remains robust, but there is likely not much upside in the medium-term after the recent gains, analysts said

Harshita Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Swift gains on Dalal Street this year have also led to a sharp surge in shares of equity market intermediaries like depositories, exchanges, and registrar and transfer Agents (RTAs).  

The stock prices of BSE, CDSL, CAMS, and KFin Technologies are up 24-283 per cent so far in 2023 when compared to a 9 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty index as a strong market rally led to higher investor participation.

With the market buoyancy expected to keep up the pace, the long-term view for these stocks remains robust, however, there is likely not much upside in the medium-term after the recent gains, analysts said.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

