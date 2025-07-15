Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

In the past month, the Smallcap index gained 3 per cent, as against a 1.5 per cent rise in Midcap and a 0.66 up move in Sensex

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Shares of small-cap companies were in focus, with the BSE Smallcap index hitting a six-month high of 55,332.32 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. 
 
The index is trading at its highest level since January 8, 2025. It has recovered 35 per cent from its 52-week low of 41,013.68 hit on April 7, 2025. Currently, the BSE Smallcap index is 4.3 per cent away from its all-time high level of 57,827.69, touched on December 12, 2024.
 
At 09:19 AM, the BSE Smallcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.73 per cent, as compared to a 0.47 per cent
