BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

Shares of small-cap companies were in focus, with the BSE Smallcap index hitting a six-month high of 55,332.32 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

The index is trading at its highest level since January 8, 2025. It has recovered 35 per cent from its 52-week low of 41,013.68 hit on April 7, 2025. Currently, the BSE Smallcap index is 4.3 per cent away from its all-time high level of 57,827.69, touched on December 12, 2024.

At 09:19 AM, the BSE Smallcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 0.73 per cent, as compared to a 0.47 per cent