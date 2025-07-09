BSE Star MF rides digital investment growth amid equity market rally

Mutual funds (MFs) have witnessed record growth after the pandemic, with the investor count expanding almost threefold. The growth is driven by online channels making investments easy and an equity market rally.

BSE Star MF, the largest execution platform used by individual distributors as well as online investment apps, has been an enabler as well as the key beneficiary of this growth. The platform executed 663 million transactions in FY25, up many times over from 57 million in FY20. Its revenue crossed ₹100 crore for the first time in FY24, reaching ₹128 crore and surged 80 per cent to ₹231