Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / BSE surges as market regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry day woes

BSE surges as market regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry day woes

Measures proposed seen benefiting BSE; NSE halts plan to shift expiry

BSE, MARKET
Premium

Brokerages shared that BSE’s market share has jumped from 13 per cent to 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of BSE surged 16 per cent — the best single-day gain in nearly six months — as the move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) limiting derivatives expiries to just two days of the week was seen benefiting the bourse.
 
After Sebi’s proposal, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) deferred its decision to shift expiry of index derivatives contracts to Monday from Thursday. The shift was to come into effect from April 4.
 
Shares of BSE closed at Rs 5,438 apiece on Friday, helping it recover from six-month lows, with analysts scaling back their earnings estimates due
Topics : National Stock Exchange NSE BSE Securities and Exchange Board of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon