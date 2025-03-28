BSE surges as market regulator Sebi works out solution to expiry day woes

Shares of BSE surged 16 per cent — the best single-day gain in nearly six months — as the move by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) limiting derivatives expiries to just two days of the week was seen benefiting the bourse.

After Sebi’s proposal, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) deferred its decision to shift expiry of index derivatives contracts to Monday from Thursday. The shift was to come into effect from April 4.

Shares of BSE closed at Rs 5,438 apiece on Friday, helping it recover from six-month lows, with analysts scaling back their earnings estimates due