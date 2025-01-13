Budget key trigger for life insurance companies' stocks in near term

The data for individual weighted received premium (WRP) showed divergent trends for life insurers in December 2024.

Overall, the industry’s individual WRP grew 4.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y); LIC’s individual WRP declined 13 per cent while private players saw 11.4 per cent growth.

Among listed players, individual WRP for SBI Life witnessed the fastest growth at 16 per cent, while Max Life, ICICI Prudential Life and HDFC Life saw growth of 11 per cent, 9 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Bajaj Allianz saw a muted 2 per cent growth. The industry’s new business premium (NBP) fell 22 per