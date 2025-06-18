Buy, sell, hold? Hindustan Zinc stock trades at key support after 2 months

The share price of Hindustan Zinc tumbled 7 per cent to a low of ₹452.50 in Wednesday's intra-day trade on the NSE amid heavy trading volume. Reportedly, over 76 million equity shares of Hindustan Zinc changed hands in multiple block deals following reports of the parent company Vedanta likely to pare stake worth ₹7,500 crore. READ MORE The market data shows that Hindustan Zinc stock has cracked nearly 11 per cent from its high of ₹506.60 touched a day earlier on June 17, 2025. Amid this sharp fall, the stock is now seen testing