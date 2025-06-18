Hindustan Zinc share price falls 6% after 76.1 million shares change hands

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta, share price fell 6.1 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹456.25 per share on BSE. At 9:17 AM, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 6.06 per cent lower at ₹456.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 81,347.58.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,93,160.46 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹717.10 per share and 52-week low was at ₹378.65 per share.
Hindustan Zinc block deal details
In the morning trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, 76.1 million shares changed hands in Hindustan Zinc through multiple block deals.
Reports had suggested that promoter Vedanta was likely to divest shares worth up to ₹7,500 crore in Hindustan Zinc through block deals at a discount of up to 10 per cent to the last closing price of ₹486.4 per share.
As of the quarter ended March 2025, Vedanta held a 63.42 per cent stake in the company. Among public shareholders, Lici Ulip-Growth Fund held a 3.6 per cent stake, and the President of India - A/C Hindustan Zinc Ltd. 27.92 per cent.
Recently, Hindustan Zinc's board approved an investment of ₹12,000 crore for expanding its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA), along with associated mines and mills capacity across multiple locations.
This investment is said to be made through internal accruals and debt, and follows growth in zinc consumption driven by strong demand in steel and infrastructure, the company said in a stock exchange filing. It is also the zinc and lead producer’s first phase of investment for its goal of doubling the company’s capacity, it added in the release.
Additionally, the board approved the project for setting up a new 250 KTPA integrated smelter at Debari in Udaipur district, Rajasthan, along with associated mines and mills expansion across its operations. The project is targeted to be completed in a period of 36 months.
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta. The company is an integrated zinc producer with a total Reserves and Resources (R&R) base of 453.2 million tonnes and an average zinc-lead grade of 6.5 per cent. Its integrated zinc operations currently hold around 77 per cent market share in India’s primary zinc market, according to the company's official website.