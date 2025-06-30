Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Capacity expansion likely trigger for Hindalco Industries' stock

Capacity expansion likely trigger for Hindalco Industries' stock

The scenario for Hindalco and its US subsidiary Novelis is promising although Novelis has been impacted by tariffs

Mining & metal firms
premium

Indian operations are net debt free and the consolidated net debt-to-Ebitda ratio was 1.06x (March 2025) versus 1.21x in March 2024.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-ferrous metal prices have strengthened 1-5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) as well as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to geopolitical tensions and tight London Metal Exchange (LME) inventories.
 
Higher NATO defence outlays from its EU members will also create long-term demand. India’s domestic demand for aluminium and copper is expected to grow very strongly.
 
The long-term demand will be driven by electric vehicles (EVs), electrification, packaging, transport, renewable energy (RE) systems and construction sectors.
 
However, Novelis’ near term may be under pressure. US prices have surged on tariff threats and may moderate as those ease. A US-Canada trade agreement would support Novelis
Topics : Compass The Smart Investor Markets Hindalco
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon