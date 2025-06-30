AI in currency: How it is quietly rewriting the rules of modern banking

When Delhi-based self-employed professional Seema Sharma’s daughter turned 18 and needed to upgrade her bank account from minor to major, the two went to the branch armed with her Aadhaar, PAN, birth certificate, multiple photocopies, passport-sized photos — the works. Sharma braced herself for long queues and tedious paperwork. To her surprise, it was all done in a matter of minutes. The bank had anticipated the transition. None of the physical documents she carried was needed.

Behind this seamless experience was artificial intelligence (AI) at work. It left Sharma impressed again when she closed the auto loan on her BMW