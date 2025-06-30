Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / AI in currency: How it is quietly rewriting the rules of modern banking

AI in currency: How it is quietly rewriting the rules of modern banking

Artificial intelligence is quietly transforming consumer-facing industries

banking, fintech, artificial intelligence
premium

Banks are also deploying AI to read and interpret complex PDFs, summarise reports, and even conduct sentiment analysis of customer conversations.

Shelley Singh New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When Delhi-based self-employed professional Seema Sharma’s daughter turned 18 and needed to upgrade her bank account from minor to major, the two went to the branch armed with her Aadhaar, PAN, birth certificate, multiple photocopies, passport-sized photos — the works. Sharma braced herself for long queues and tedious paperwork. To her surprise, it was all done in a matter of minutes. The bank had anticipated the transition. None of the physical documents she carried was needed. 
Behind this seamless experience was artificial intelligence (AI) at work. It left Sharma impressed again when she closed the auto loan on her BMW
Topics : Artificial intelligence Banking sector Indian banking sector Digital transformation AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon